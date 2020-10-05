WALLACE — On Sunday, Oct. 18, the Wallace Police Department will be hosting CPR and other life saving training for community members at the Wallace Woman’s Club, 216 NE Railroad St.
The training is open to everyone, and is free of charge, Wallace Police Chief Jimmy Crayton said.
The training will include CPR, how to help choking victims, recognizing a stroke, heart attack or diabetic emergency, helping to splint an injury and also how to stop bleeding.
“Bring your family and learn valuable skills that could save the life of a loved one,” he added.
“Come anytime between 1-4 p.m. The training will last less than an hour.”