WARSAW — At its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 9, the Warsaw Board of Commissioners voted to move forward with a project to have a 12-by-24 foot mural painted on the side of a building on West College Street.
“It’s something that the previous mayor had started, but it lost traction, due to the fundraising aspect of it,” said Town Manager Scotty Summerlin. “We also didn’t have a canvas in mind at the time.”
Now, business owner Johnny Taylor has offered the side of his building on West College Street in order to paint a patriotic mural that will represent the town.
“Momentum now exists to restart discussion and move forward with selection of an artist and art design,” Summerlin told the board. “Thereafter, a strong fundraising campaign could begin.”
The mural is estimated to cost between $16,000 and $20,000, but could cost up to $30,000, depending on the ultimate size and artistic detail of the work.
In lieu of starting a planning committee for the mural, the board directed Summerlin to put together a request for proposals (RFP) in order to begin the selection process of an artist who could do the work.
“We are hopeful that some of our local folks and businesses will be supportive,” Summerlin said. “The idea being that if we can get folks together, we can generate a lot of support for something that will bring pride to the town of Warsaw.”
The mural will likely focus on the town’s annual Veterans Day celebration and parade, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
For more information, contact Warsaw Town Hall at 910-293-7814.