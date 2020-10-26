WARSAW — The 100th annual Veterans Day Celebration will go on as planned next Saturday, Nov. 7, in downtown Warsaw.
Festivities begin as early as 7 a.m. with the annual pancake breakfast at Warsaw Baptist Church, hosted by St. John’s Masonic Lodge #13. Food trucks and sidewalk vendors will line Front Street beginning at 9 a.m.
VFW Post 9810 will host its annual memorial service at Veterans Park on Railroad Street at 10 a.m.
At 10:45 a.m., the parade marshals and other honorees will be presented, followed by the N.C. Forestry Service flyover. The U.S. Special Forces Parachute Team will then fly in with an enormous American Flag.
Promptly following the flyover and parachute jump, the parade will begin.
Once the parade concludes at around noon, the Warsaw Fire Department will host its annual barbecue lunch fundraiser, and the Duplin County Veterans Museum will offer tours at the L.P. Best House on Hill Street from 1-3 p.m.
To round out the day’s activities, area churches will join together for a special service honoring veterans at 6 p.m., at First Missionary Baprist Church on Hill Street. Boy Scouts will hold a retirement of the flag ceremony at 7:30 p.m. at Warsaw Presbyterian Church to officially end the day-long celebration.
Everyone is welcome at all of the events.