We hope everyone had a joyous Thanksgiving holiday season. We have so much to be thankful for, and at James Sprunt Community College we are thankful to be the source of lifelong learning to those in Duplin County and the surrounding area.
As we enter the holiday season, I want to thank all of our faculty and staff for their efforts on behalf of our students. As you know, 2020 has been a very different year but as a college, we continue to advance our mission and provide opportunities for our students. This is an indication of the character, integrity, and professionalism of our faculty and staff, and I am very appreciative of the work that we continue to do as we move forward into 2021 and beyond.
Speaking of 2021, we have many great things in store for you as we embark upon a new year and a new beginning that I hope you will take advantage of.
The first on the list is our Fast Forward classes, which begin Dec. 4. These are accelerated, completely online classes that will provide transfer credit in a number of disciplines at any college in the UNC System. Students can enroll in Art Appreciation, Introduction to Business, Business Law, Foundations of Education, Personal Health and Wellness, American History II, General Psychology, Introduction to Old Testament, and Introduction to Sociology. These classes are open to any new, current, or former students and we welcome students from four-year colleges and universities that would like to enroll in classes for college credit to transfer back to their home institution.
Next, we have many opportunities coming up for you to begin working towards your associate degree, diploma or certificate. Interested in agribusiness, swine management, office administration, advertising and graphic design, cosmetology, welding, or electrical systems? We have classes lined up for you! Here’s just a sampling of what we are offering for Spring 2021:
• Intro to Sustainable Agriculture
• Plant Science
• Farm Business Management
• Ag Law and Finance
• Agronomy
• Intro to the Equine Industry
• Intro to Early Childhood Education
• Child Development
• Creative Activities
• Poultry Production
• Swine Records and Analysis
• Swine Health Management
• Business Communication
• Personal Finance
• Principles of Management
• Human Resource Management
• Basic PC Literacy
• Programming Concepts
• Juvenile Justice
• Law Enforcement Operations
• Court Procedures and Evidence
• Criminalistics
• Constitutional Law
• Welding
• Diesel and Heavy Equipment
• Suspension and Steering
• Basic Transport Electricity
• Basic Wiring II
• Electrical Maintenance
• National Electrical Code
To register for one of these classes above, please feel free to stop by our campus and speak with one of our staff members in Admissions, or visit jamessprunt.edu to view the steps to register from home. Financial aid and WIOA funding may be available to you to cover the expenses of tuition, books, and more. Please stop by our financial aid office to learn more about what options may be available.
Also, our next Basic Law Enforcement Training program begins Jan. 25, 2021. To receive an application packet for the BLET program, please contact Eric Southerland at esoutherland@jamessprunt.edu or 910-275-6309. This training is offered at no cost to the individual.
Students may be eligible to receive financial aid or WIOA funding to cover the costs of books and a uniform.
In addition to these curriculum programs, James Sprunt also offers hundreds of short-term training courses, workshops and seminars available through our workforce and continuing education division each semester. New classes start each week in subjects such as: Allied Health classes in Nursing, Dialysis Technician, and Pharmacy Tech, HVAC, Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), Welding, Wastewater Collections, ServSafe Management, Effective Teacher Training, Barber Training, and Evening/Weekend Cosmetology.
To view these course offerings in detail, please visit https://jamessprunt.edu/spring-jscc-2021/
Please remember that scholarships and grants are available, as well as WIOA funding that may help to cover the costs associated with registration fees, books, and more.
These are just some of the opportunities that we have in store for you in 2021, but is not comprehensive of all the ways that James Sprunt Community College exists to serve you. Please check us out online at jamessprunt.edu to learn more.