Faison volunteer firefighters, along with Duplin County EMS and the State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident Sunday night that resulted in two individuals being pinned in their vehicles. “Fire units stood by until a wrecker moved one vehicle from the roadway,” Faison Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page, adding that “11 volunteers gave up their evening, standing in the rain to help someone. That’s the dedication that volunteers give on a day in and day out basis, not only in Faison but all over the country!”
