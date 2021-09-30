MAGNOLIA - Eleanor "Grace" Grady Malone, 75, died. Funeral was held Tuesday at 3 pm, at Community Funeral Home Chapel of Warsaw. Visitation was held Monday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
