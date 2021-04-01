ALBERTSON - Ruth Rich Westbrook, 96, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Graveside services Friday at 11 am, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation during the day on Thursday at Pink Hill Funeral Home .
