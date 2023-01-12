Alice Brown Anders, 76, of Surf City left for her heavenly home December 30, 2022. Born September 28, 1946. She is the daughter of Florence & Thurman Brown who both preceded her in death along with her sister, Brenda F. Brown. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Joe Anders; her daughter, Michelle Quinn( Kim); grandson, Holden Quinn; Stepdaughter, Cindy West(Richard); Stepson, Gerald Anders(Terrie); Step grandchildren, Matthew West, Joseph West (Lauren), Miranda West, Haley Anders Sinclair (Reid), Jacob Anders; 5 great grandchildren along with extended family and many special friends. Alice was a friend to everyone she met. Many will recall fond memories of shopping with her at The Attic Shop or her second store, The Acorn, where you didn't just go to buy a gift, but to also get a hug or advice or to just sit in a rocker and visit awhile. In addition to her shop ownership, she enjoyed her time helping families as the volunteer coordinator for Carolina East Home Care and Hospice. Alice served her community, her churches, and her family & friends in many capacities such as serving as board member of the local branch of First Bank, member of the Liberty Hall Restoration Advisory Committee, Bazaar Chairman for Harrells Christian Academy and numerous fundraising efforts as auctioneer for many churches and non-profits that meant so much to her. Her fun loving personality and desire to live life to the fullest will forever be imprinted in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Kenansville Baptist Church, Kenansville, NC. Interment will follow the service in Devotional Memorial Gardens of Warsaw. Please join the family for visitation and a celebration of life "Alice-style" at Tara Creek immediately following the graveside service.(136 Robert Hobbs Road, Faison, NC) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Harrells Christian Academy, Paddle for the Troops or Reel Housewives of Topsail Island.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- WPD Operation Naughty List results in 11 arrests, meth-dealing bust
- Teachey all-way stop stirs concerns about traffic safety
- Heated discussion at Mount Olive's town hall due to noise complaints
- Three injured in Wallace fight, shot fired
- Multiple agencies respond to traffic hazard involving several motor vehicle accidents
- Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022
- Warsaw town manager resigns, accepts economic development director position
- Vacant property accumulates $12K in fines for failure to comply with ordinance
- Retired sheriff reflects on 34 years of law enforcement
- Fire News