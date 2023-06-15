Ann Lanier Sholar, age 77, of Wallace left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from ECU Duplin Health. She was born on October 7, 1945 in Duplin County; the daughter of the late Rodney and Minnie Jones Lanier. Mrs. Sholar was predeceased by her devoted husband of 57 years, Axon Deuland Sholar on July 12, 2022 and her sister Jeanette Bradshaw. Mrs. Sholar was a member of Oak Dale Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where she served as Ladies Auxiliary Leader. She had a great passion for the Sunshine Sisters and Senior Citizens Day events of the church. Surviving to cherish her memory is her son, Darren Sholar and wife Fran of Wallace; daughter, DeAnn Sholar of Wallace; grandchildren, Delani Sigworth and husband, Jacob, Kati Sholar and Molli Sholar; great granddaughter, Amelia Sigworth; soon to appear baby boy Sigworth; brother, Boris Lanier; extended family and friends that loved Ann dearly. Ann was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and sister. She found great joy in the simplest of things, but her family was everything to her. Ann was a diligent homemaker, and she filled her home with love and welcomed all who entered. Being a good neighbor and friend, she was loved by all who knew her. Being strong-willed, but also loving and kind, Ann was a leader in many ways. She was always willing to help any way she could in her church and community. She was a great supporter of her husband, children and her church. Most of all, Ann loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and is now in His presence enjoying life to its fullness forevermore. She will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved Ann. Graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Nickson-Pierce Cemetery, NC Hwy 50, Wallace with Pastor Frank Moss officiating. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005