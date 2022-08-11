On August 1, 2022, by the righteousness of Jesus Christ, Anna Rae Johnson Murray peacefully entered Heaven with her family by her side. Having contended with dementia for several years, her quick smile, grace, beauty, and kindness remained throughout her days. Born on June 30, 1936, in Rose Hill, NC, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Ray and Anna Williams Matthews Johnson. Also, preceding her in death are her husband Elwyn Grey Murray, Jr., granddaughter Elizabeth Murray Case, and grandson Johnson Murray McMahon. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Brenda Hightower of Helena, AL, and Joe Johnson of Rose Hill and her four children: Laura Rae Case (fiancé Ken Taylor) of Raleigh, Llew Ann King (Matt) of Brentwood, TN, Caroline McMahon (Tim) of Raleigh, and Elwyn Murray III (Wendy) of Purcellville, VA. She adored her grandchildren: Anna Williams King Birdwell (Chase), Maggie Case Wallis (Tony), Matthew King, Jr. (Susan), Caroline King Dedeker (Derek), Sidney Murray, Robert Case, Elwyn Murray IV, Michael McMahon, Min McMahon, Julia Rae Murray, and Grey McMahon. Additionally, she enjoyed her five great grandchildren and the promise of one on the way. After graduating from Wake Forest University, Anna Rae and Elwyn returned to Rose Hill to establish a Certified Public Accounting business and nurture their growing family. She was an integral part of the community as a leader in various capacities at Rose Hill Baptist Church and in the establishment and development of Harrells Christian Academy. She served on the Duplin County Hall of Fame Board and in the Rose Hill Woman's Club, most notably leading efforts for the current town library. Anna Rae's passion for order and beauty permeated every person, place, and thing she encountered. Borne out of her love for Christ, she brought warmth, hospitality, and care to her family, friends, home, church, and community. A celebration of Anna Rae's life will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Rose Hill Baptist Church, followed by a graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Opportunities to visit with the family are on Friday evening, August 19, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Murray residence in Rose Hill or at 2:00pm on Saturday prior to the service at the church. Gifts in Anna Rae's memory are appreciated to Rose Hill Baptist Church, Harrells Christian Academy or the Elwyn G. Murray, Jr. scholarship fund at Wake Forest University.
