Annie Wells Wilson, a resident of River Trace Nursing and Rehab Center was born November 16, 1930. She passed into the arms of Jesus on June 25, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Wilson (1993), her son James Edward Wilson (2021) (Diane) and her daughter, JoAnne Wilson Watters (2022), her parents, Charlie Lucas Wells and Ruth Hargrove Wells and four brothers - Thomas Hilton, Harvey Glenn, Gene Travis, and Henry Clay Wells. She is survived by her oldest son Michael Lee Wilson (Amy) and her youngest daughter, Laura Wilson Nicholls. She leaves behind eight grandchildren - Mitchell Wilson (Kandy), Elizabeth Wilson, Dave Nicholls (Caroline), Grace Nicholls (Gaige), James Nicholls (Stacey), Mark Nicholls, Brian Polumbo and Matt Hite; eight great grands - Victoria Nicholls, Anthony Nicholls, Dominic Polumbo, Brenna, Raegan, Ethan and Jeremiah Finch, Emersyn Seaborn, and other loving family members. Annie was a hard-working woman and with her husband Joe, raised their four children, teaching them a good work ethic. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman who tended well to the needs of her household by providing a healthy home life with lots of home cookin'. She also took care of her brothers and her mom throughout their years. Annie was a loving, caring, giving soul who set a fine example, and her children indeed call her blessed. A graveside funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Pamlico Memorial Gardens officiated by Pastor Thad Tankard. The family received friends following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that memorial contributions to be made to Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Donations may be mailed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Wilson family.