Arnold Frank Murray, Sr, 89, of Wallace left this earthly life to be forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from the Gardens of Rose Hill. He was born on June 23, 1931 in Duplin County; the son of the late Willie D. and Katie English Murray. Frank was preceded in death and is now reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Hattie J. Murray; his grandson, Andrew Murray and his brothers, Amos Graham Murray and Willie D. "Bud" Murray. Frank was a true American. He proudly served his country in the US Army during and in the Korean Conflict. He was also a faithful member of the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving to cherish Frank's memory are his children, Michael David Murray, Frank Murray, Jr. and wife, Wendy, all of Rose Hill and Julie M. Thigpen and husband, Shane of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren, MaryKate Murray, Jesse Thigpen, Justin Thigpen, Jarrett Thigpen, Rachel Thigpen and Jeremy Thigpen; great grandchildren, Jesse Thigpen, Jr., Cason Thigpen, Tucker Thigpen and Jameson Thigpen; sister, Eleanor Murray Thompson of Wallace; special niece, Teresa Murray Langley and husband, Van of Raleigh; numerous extended family and friends that loved Frank dearly. Frank was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who loved his family with all his heart. He found great joy in the simplest things, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. With an infectious smile, jolly personality, and funny jokes, Frank could make anyone laugh. He was a proud veteran and would love to tell stories about his time serving his country. Above all, Frank was a man who loved God and set a great example for his children to follow. Today his children remember the many times he read Bible stories to them each night and how he told them about Jesus during their younger years. In their sight, Frank was a "perfect" daddy, and they would not trade anything for Frank's love and his life. He will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved Frank. Due to the inclement weather, graveside funeral service was held at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel instead of Riverview Memorial Park. Pastor Bobby Smith officiated the service. Memorial gift may be given in memory of Frank Murray, Sr, to the Wallace Pentecostal Holiness Church, PO Box 354, Wallace, NC 28466. You may share you memories and send condolences to the family by selecting our Tribute Wall above. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC, 910-285-4005.