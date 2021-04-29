Mr. Arthur Carroll “AC” Kenan of Wallace departed his earthly life in the early morning of April 25, 2021 while at home. Born on August 7, 1925 in Duplin County, he is the son of the late Arthur McKinley and Ethel Ann Cottle Kenan. He is also preceded in death by his wife—Mary Elizabeth Wilson Kenan; children—Sandy Rivenbark, infant William Arthur Kenan, and infant David Alfred Kenan; siblings—Loleta Powell, Marvin Kenan, Ann Thomas, Peggy Teachey, Libby Beasley, and Bill Kenan; and a very special friend and companion—Helen Sholar. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters—Carolyn K. Haswell and husband Michael of Pikeville and Judy Williams of Wallace; son—Kevin Kenan of Swansboro; grandchildren—Eric Forbes and wife Paula of Wallace, Carrie Forbes of Wallace; Corrie Walston and husband Turner of Durham, Kirsten Thomas and husband Allen of Pikeville, Lindsey Kenan Suggs and husband Chad of Greer (SC), and Andrew M. Kenan of Raleigh; great grandchildren—Austin, Evann, Ava, Lane, Ruth, and Josh; and special friends—Debbie and Tom Waltz. Mr. Kenan served several years in the United States Army beginning at eighteen as a medic and transferring to paratrooper. During World War II, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge and on D Day, at the age of eighteen, his company parachuted behind enemy lines. He served his country and fellow soldiers well and received two purple hearts for his valor. After discharge he came home and worked as a farmer and rural mail carrier. He was also in sales of FHA crop insurance for the federal government. In younger years, he was an avid fisherman, deer hunter, and bird hunter. A great deal of time was spent in his shop working on practical pursuits. His varied interests led him to golf where he was the eldest member of the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. Golfing was a passion for him and the friends he made were the best he ever had. His greatest love on earth was the love he held for his family. His community loved him dearly and he will be a tremendous loss for all who know him. A graveside service to celebrate his life was set for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wallace with visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the Main Street chapel of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace. Officiating the service will be the Reverend Phil Eakins and the Reverend Kevin Haynes.
