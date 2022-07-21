Axon Deuland Sholar, 82, of Deep Bottom Community, Wallace left this earthly life for his eternal home on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 to be forever with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born on May 6, 1940 in Duplin County, NC; the son of the late Elmer and Bertha Raynor Sholar. Mr. Sholar was also predeceased by his brother Earl Sholar and sister Dorothy Horne. Mr. Sholar served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a member and deacon of Oak Dale Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where he also served as adult Sunday school teacher, church treasurer and numerous other capacities of the church. Deuland was a devoted husband and caring father, grandfather and brother who loved his family dearly. He was a simple man who enjoyed simple things, but his greatest joy was family. Being a lineman for 47 years. Deuland was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. He loved farming, calling his cows and being with his horses. Most of all, Deuland loved Jesus and served Him for many years. He was a quiet man, full of integrity who loved his God, his family, his church and community. Deuland will surely be missed but treasured memories of him will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Ann Lanier Sholar; son Darren Sholar and wife Fran of Wallace; daughter DeAnn Sholar of Wallace. His surviving grandchildren are Delani Sigworth and husband, Jacob; Kati Sholar and Molli Sholar; great granddaughter Amelia Sigworth; sister Delores Horne and husband John of Richlands; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who loved Deuland. Graveside service with military honors were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Nickson-Pierce Cemetery, NC Hwy 50, Wallace, NC Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be sent to Oak Dale PFWB Church, 1470 Deep Bottom Road, Wallace, NC 28466. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC www.quinnmcgowen 910-285-4005
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Football Notebook: Wildcats, Rebels make hard push during summer
- Duplin County's gridiron App: East Duplin’s Pickett and Mitchell are reunited with WRH’s Roberts at Mountaineers’ outpost WRH’s Roberts at Mountaineer outpos
- Duplin farmers can continue to grow, sell hemp products
- NFL star, Duplin native hosts community fun day
- John Hood: Housing demand will stay strong
- Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union acquires former Kenansville's PACU
- Duplin celebrates 4th of July with a bang
- Week 2 will rock, but how many games will 'our' teams win?
- Duplin County adopts FY22-23 budget
- Out and About Calendar starting July 14, 2022