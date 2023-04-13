Beatrice "MaBea" J. Lanier

Beatrice J. Lanier, age 93, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2023 at her home. A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, April 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Beulaville, with graveside services held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Beatrice was born on October 8, 1929 and raised in the Lyman community. She was the first of her 6 siblings to attend college. After graduating from UNC Greensboro with a degree in Business Education, she worked in Raleigh for several years before returning to the Beulaville area and marrying Alfonzo (Pony) Quinn. Beatrice worked as a teacher at Richlands High School and later at B. F. Grady Elementary School before obtaining her master’s degree in counseling from East Carolina University. She served as the guidance counselor at East Duplin High School for many years and later at Beulaville Elementary School. Beatrice was always a woman of strong faith, and the church was her main focus in life, next to her family. She was one of the pioneers of Grace Covenant Church and faithfully attended and participated in the works of the church until her death. Her home was often the center of prayer groups and counseling sessions and she was instrumental in starting the “Celebrate Recovery” group at Grace Covenant Church. She was known as MaBea by community members, as she served as a mother figure for many people, as well as her grandchildren. She was a friend, mentor, and counselor to many. Her gifts were counseling and intercessory prayer, gifts that she freely shared throughout her adult life. Beatrice was preceded in death by her siblings: Marion Lanier, Kenneth Lanier, Harold Lanier, Elbert Lanier, Bernice Bryan, and Sharon Lanier. She was also predeceased by her only son, Anthony Quinn. Survivors are her daughters, Martha Quinn Lanier (Chunk) of Chinquapin and Lora Quinn Smith (Tommie) of Beulaville; her grandchildren, Quentin Lanier, Raychelle Lanier Rebollar, Lyndon Lanier, Lana Lanier Sandlin, Kyndall Quinn, Jason Smith, and Aaron Smith; 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Community Funeral Home of Beulaville is honored to serve the Lanier family.
