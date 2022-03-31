Becky Renay Rawls of Wallace died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. Becky's passing leaves a broken circle in her surviving close, loving family; parents Leon and Judy Rawls of Willard, son Joshua Henderson and wife Maggie of Wallace and their two sons, Abel and Avery, who were Grandmommy's heartstrings. Also surviving is her brother Don Rawls and wife, Christy of Willard and their sons Shane Hanchey (Jessica), Jake Rawls and Mark Rawls, a sister Carmen Wells and husband Stewart of Rose Hill and their children Rooks Wells (Katie and Levi) and Miranda Wells. Ben the big black dog will miss her too. Having a remarkable work ethic from youth, Becky's vivacious personality led her into paths of unchartered workmanship. With a passion for emergency services, she was a charter member of Union Rescue Squad and followed a path of volunteerism for many years leading her into the fire service where she has given magnetic energy for the past twenty-one years. Becky was presently employed as vice president of sales for Atlantic Emergency Solutions where she impacted not only the fire sales industry but many surrounding affiliations throughout the country. She was honored on many occasions with awards and commendations for her unselfish contributions. Her impact is too overwhelming for words. Foremost in Becky's life was her dedication to God, church, and her faith. Nothing stood in Becky's way of letting her priorities reflect her lifetime of faith and devotion. She presently served as pianist and Sunday School teacher at Antioch Church. Her final words reiterated over and over to all by her bedside were "I have tried to remain faithful" and with the Apostle Paul she rests in peace that she indeed "fought a good fight, finished the course, and kept the faith". Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 27 at 3:00 pm at Pender High School Gym, Burgaw, NC. Her uncle and pastor Reverend Tommy Blanton officiated the service. Visitation was held on Saturday, March 26 from 5pm to 7pm at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home, Wallace, NC. Burial followed the funeral service in Riverview Memorial Park, Watha, NC. Casketbearers were Shane Hanchey, Jake Rawls, Mark Rawls, Rooks Wells, Jackson Brekka and Kendall Southerland. Becky's greatest legacy will forever be her passion to help others. To honor that, you are encouraged to find an opportunity to do the same on her behalf. She was a lover of flowers which if you choose, will represent the beauty in her life. Because Becky touched so many lives who would like to express her personal impact, a memory box was placed at the funeral for those who choose to leave a written message. If you were not able to attend the services, you may share your memory and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace is serving the Rawls family.
