Benjamin Joseph Fountain “Benny”, 77 years old, died on Easter Sunday April 4, 2021 at Premiere Rehabilitation Facility following a recent hospitalization at Vidant Greenville. Benny leaves his wife of 56 years, Annette Thomas Fountain; his son, Joseph Kahn Fountain and wife Elizabeth and his daughter Lou Anna Fountain North and her husband Buddy. Benny had five wonderful grandchildren: Paige Fountain, Kendric Fountain, Landon Hall, Hunter North and Leah North. Born and raised in Beulaville, NC (Cedar Fork Area), Benny was the son of David and Ludie Fountain. He had two siblings, both deceased, DH Fountain and Lurlene Fountain. Benny graduated from Chinquapin High and met his wife, Annette, a local from Beulaville. Benny and Annette were married at Beulaville Baptist Church and attended Cedar Fork Baptist Church as devout members. Benny served as a deacon many years within the church and gave his life to Christ in early childhood. Benny worked at Dupont in Kinston until his retirement in 1999. When not working, he enjoyed tending the family farm, volunteering as a Boy Scout Leader, serving as a member of the Duplin County Historical Society and a member of the Duplin County Tourism group. After retirement, he was able to establish his long-awaited cow farm and Museum, Tarkil Branch Farm’s Homestead Museum. The museum serves as his place of business to sell grass-fed beef and continues to be operated by his grandson, Hunter North. Benny was known as a devout husband, father, grandfather and Christian. He lived his life hoping to bring others to Christ. Funeral Services were held at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville on April 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm. There was a graveside visitation after the burial located at the Fountain-Hunter Cemetery on Fountaintown Road, down from the Museum. Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.
