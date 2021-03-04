Bobby Lee Martin, 88, of 3325 Union School Road, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home. A graveside service was held at 2 PM, Thursday, February 25th at Clinton City Cemetery with Chris McMillian officiating. A walk-through viewing was held from 1 PM – 4 PM, Wednesday, February 24th at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Bobby was born on October 3, 1932 in Halifax County, VA, and was the son of the late George Lillard Martin and Signora Robertson Martin. He was a member of Holly Grove Christian Church and retired with over forty years of service with J. P. Stevens Textiles. He was a US Marine in the Korean War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Billy “Babe” Martin. Survivors include wife of 63 years, Nancy Osborne Martin, son, George “Lee” Martin (Amy) of Charlotte, granddaughter Delaney Martin, and grandsons Bennett Martin and Bryson Martin, and brother Cecil Martin. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.
