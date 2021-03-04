Bobby Scott (Scotty) Lockamy, 75, of Warsaw, died Thursday, February 25, 2021. Scotty was born January 17, 1946 to Emma Scott Lockamy and A. C. “Peanut” Lockamy. He was raised in Warsaw. Scotty served in the Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. After his military service, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University. He retired from the North Carolina Employment Security Commission, where he worked as a tax auditor. Scotty was a dedicated ECU fan who loved all things Pirate. He was a devoted husband of 52 years to his wife, Rebecca, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Tamara Lockamy Stevens and husband, Daniel, and their children, Hannah, Beckett, and Claire Scott Stevens of Washington, NC; brother, Charles Lockamy of Warsaw; brother-in-law, Woody Oakley and wife Sara of Beaufort, SC; sister-in-law, Ann Batts and husband Ronnie of Warsaw; and mother-in-law, Margaret Oakley of Kenansville. A funeral service was held 11:00am, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Community Funeral Home Chapel, Warsaw, NC. All visitation was held at the home. Mr. Lockamy was buried in a private family service in Devotional Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the East Carolina University Pirate Club, 304 Ward Sports Medicine Building, Mail Stop 158, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, 27858-4353 or to Kenansville Baptist Church, P. O. Box 865, Kenansville, NC, 28349.
