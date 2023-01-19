Bonnie Rivenbark Robinson, 74, of Rose Hill left this earthly life for her eternal rest on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 15, 1948 in Wilmington, NC; the daughter of Inez Lanier Rivenbark and the late Derwood Hayes Rivenbark. Bonnie was also preceded in death by her brother, Dean Hayes Rivenbark. She grew up at Island Creek Baptist Church and later became a member of Mt Zion Presbyterian Church. Surviving in addition to her mother, is her devoted husband of 53 years and high school sweetheart, Mitchell "Mitch" Robinson of the home; daughter, Kelly Robinson Thomas and husband, Bryan of Wilmington; son, Jonathan Trent Robinson of Raleigh; grandchildren, Banks Christopher Thomas, Jacks Mitchell Thomas, Sophia Noelle Robinson and Luke Charles Robinson; brother, Greg Rivenbark and wife, Jennifer of Wallace; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Rivenbark of Surf City; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles extended and friends that loved Bonnie dearly. Bonnie was a loving wife and caring daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed the simple things of life, but her greatest joy was family. Bonnie was known as "Nonna" by her grandchildren and they were the apples of her eye. During her career as a paralegal, she worked with distinguished local attorneys and was regarded as a leader in her field. Prior to retirement, Bonnie was appointed and served as the Public Administrator of Duplin County. Bonnie acquired numerous friends that she has met along life's journey. She loved and was loved by all. Bonnie enjoyed vacationing with the "Golden Girls", (her high school classmates) throughout the years and dining out with family and friends. Bonnie had a very special relationship with her mother. They were more than mother-daughter, they were best friends. Bonnie will surely be missed but treasured memories will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. A gathering of family and friends was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Wallace. The family would like to thank Bonnie's caregivers form Vidant Home Health & Hospice for their loving and tender care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Vidant Home Health & Hospice - Kenansville, 750 S Kenansville Bypass - Kenansville, NC 28349. You may share your memories and send condolences to Bonnie's family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC
