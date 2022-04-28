Byard "Bobby" Kornegay, Jr.

Byard Grant Kornegay, Jr., known to all as Bobby Kornegay, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at his home just outside of Mount Olive. He was 78. Bobby was retired from Georgia-Pacific Corp., and he also had been engaged in farming, particularly that of pork production. He was a member of the Mount Olive Masonic Lodge 208 A.F. & A.M. He and his wife were faithful worshippers at Adamsville Baptist Church in Goldsboro. Funeral services were held Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home. Officiating was the Rev. Patrick Muston. Burial followed at Wayne Memorial Park with rites by his Masonic brethren. Memorial gifts may be made to the local humane society. Bobby is survived by his wife, Janet Dail Kornegay, whom he married December 10, 1963. Also surviving are his four-legged "son," "Sunshine;" a brother, Ricky Kornegay of Mount Olive; sisters-in-law, Lorraine I. Kornegay of Mount Olive and Catherine Kornegay of Laurinburg; brother-in-law, Charles Lane of Minnesott Beach; nieces and nephews, Edith K. Pickens and husband, Mark, James Grant Kornegay and wife, Joy, Donna Rose Miller and husband, Jeff, Barbara Ann Lane, and Teresa Lane (widow of nephew, Michael Lane); several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special care-givers, Rose Johnson and Jo Ann Wilson. Loved ones who preceded Bobby in death include his parents, Byard G. Kornegay, Sr. and Hazel Smith Kornegay; his siblings, Jimmy Kornegay, Mary Hazel K. Manuel, Gerald Clay Kornegay, Linda Kaye K. Lane, and infant sister, Cheryl Kornegay; and nephews, Michael Lane and Gerald Clay Kornegay II.