Carol "Lee" Evey Houston, 86, greeted our heavenly father on April 4, 2023 at her home, 101 Sweetbriar Road, Washington, NC. Lee was born on September 21, 1936, to the late Adam Evey and Betty Jane Cobane in Canton, Ohio. She was married to Norwood James Houston, her husband of 59 years, who preceded her in death in 2017. In many ways, Lee was a creative person. She loved crafts but her favorite hobbies were baking and sewing. Her most notable holiday tradition was making Christmas cookies for family, friends, and the community at large. Baking and sharing cookies became a tradition for other holidays as well. As a seamstress, Lee made everything from prom dresses to smocked dresses, colorful quilts, and costumes for special events. Some of her smocked dresses will become heirlooms for many generations to come. Lee volunteered for the Rocky Hock Playhouse alterations department and was a member of the Pamlico River Quilter's Guild for many years. Lee also shared her talent for sewing with others in the community. It is also important to mention that Lee was also a dog lover and owned numerous pets her entire life. She is survived by her dog Izzy, who stayed by her side until the end. To those who knew her, Lee was a caring person with a generous nature and always willing to help those less fortunate. Lee is survived by five children, Glen Houston and wife, Melissa of Washington, Ann Singleton of Washington, Barbara Houston of Bath, Colleen Woolard and husband, Gary of Elizabeth City, and Dawn Hamilton and husband, Gary of Washington. Also surviving are seven grandchildren - Andy Singleton, Chris Houston (Emily), Cagney Singleton, Shannon Houston Neal (Brandon), Brent Hamilton (Miranda), Caroline Hamilton McRoy, and Nicholas Woolard (Meredith); and ten great grandchildren - Bailey Singleton, Taylor McRoy, Olivia Houston, Hadley Grace Hamilton, Micah Hamilton, Gabbi Neal and Gentry Neal, Hayes Hamilton, Julian Singleton, and Kennedy Woolard. Carol Lee is also survived by one brother, John Evey, and two sisters, Patricia Schlabach and Debby Tomasic, all of Ohio. She is preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Evey and Joe Evey, and two sisters, Santa Morris and Tamara Parker. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, family, and friends who loved and cherished her. Lee was a member of Love Missionary Baptist Church in Washington, NC. The memorial service was held on Saturday, April 8, 3:00, at First Church of Christ, 520 E. 10th Street, Washington NC. Visitation was held prior to the service in the Family Life Center from 2:00-3:00. A private interment will take place at a later date. Pastor Ray West will officiate the service. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Wounded Warriors, or a mission of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Houston family.
