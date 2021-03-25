Carolyn “Carol” Bordeaux Cavenaugh of Wallace, NC departed her earthly life on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 while a resident of Day Spring of Wallace. Born on November 8, 1933, she is the daughter of the late Homer Montier and Hazel Dowless Bordeaux. Also preceding her in death are her husband of sixty years—Floyd Duncan Cavenaugh, Sr. and siblings—Marian Claytor, Curtis Bordeaux, and Joseph Bordeaux. Left to cherish her memory are her sons—Floyd D. Cavenaugh II and wife Cindy of Willard, Russell C Cavenaugh and wife Cynthia of Willard, and Kenneth R. Cavenaugh and wife Gwen of Wallace; grandchildren—Matthew Cavenaugh of Willard, Rebekah Jackson and husband D J of Willard, Jessica Speight and husband Seth of Willard, Wesley Cavenaugh and wife Victoria of Willard, Chandler Cavenaugh of Wallace, and Connor Cavenaugh of Wallace; great grandchildren—Olivia Houston, Bella Cavenaugh, Lane Jackson, Brooklyn Speight, Skylar Jackson, Emily Davis, Nora Register, and Jaxon Speight; siblings—Hubert Bordeaux and wife Helen of Wilmington and Barbara Dew of Tar Heel. Mrs. Cavenaugh spent the greater portion of her adult life in the Northeast community of Duplin County after her marriage to Mr. Duncan in 1956. She was certified as a registered nurse early in her career and was employed in the office of Dr. Corbett Quinn for thirty years. Everyone in the community would come by to see Mrs. Carol for her diagnosis of their medical issues and she always took the time to care for them. She and her family worshipped in the Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church where she raised her family in serving her Lord. A graveside service to celebrate her life was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Cavenaugh Cemetery on NC Highway 41, Wallace. The service was officiated by Reverend Kevin Peterson and Pastor Billy Toler. Casket bearers were grandsons—Matthew Cavenaugh, Wesley Cavenaugh, Chandler Cavenaugh, Connor Cavenaugh, Seth Speight, and D J Jackson. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the Cavenaugh family.
