Charles Cresson Ivey, III, 69, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Charles was a life-long resident of the Summerlins Crossroads community in Duplin County. He was the son of the late Charles Cresson "C.C." and Elnora Rouse Ivey. He graduated from James Kenan High School in 1970 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1974 and a Master of Arts in Teaching in 1978. He began a decades-long career in education as a social studies teacher at Southern Wayne High School before moving into administrative roles with Wayne County Public Schools. Charles joined the Spring Creek community as principal in 1988, where he was beloved by students and teachers alike until retiring in 2011. His next chapter took him to the Partnership for Children of Wayne County. He championed early childhood care and education as Executive Director for seven years. He often said that he worked his way “down to the top” in his career. Giving back to his community was vital to Charles. A lifetime member of Bethel United Methodist Church, he served as Treasurer and Sunday School teacher, along with coordinating the bulletin and sound system each week. Charles was the Treasurer for the Goldsboro Rotary Club and particularly enjoyed working on the Field of Honor. He also served as Board Chair for Literacy Connections of Wayne County, Vice Chair of the Goldsboro Family YMCA Board of Directors, and on the Junior Leadership Committee with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. A highlight of his week was delivering Meals on Wheels, especially celebrating holidays and birthdays with those on his route. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 on Friday evening, June 3, at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 on Saturday morning, June 4, at the chapel of Tyndall Funeral Home with the Revs. Mark Stephens and Wanda Simmons officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Swinson-Ivey Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Julie R. Ivey and her husband, David Talley, of Hillsborough; his siblings, Catherine I. Fonvielle and her husband, John, and G. Rouse Ivey and his wife, Cindy, all of Mount Olive; nieces and nephews, John Fonvielle and his wife, Amanda, of Hampstead, Thomas I. Fonvielle of Mount Olive, John Daniel Ivey and his wife, Rebekah, of Mount Olive, Abbie I. Williams of Mount Olive; and a host of loving grand nephews and nieces. He is also survived by Pam W. King, former wife and close friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Literacy Connections of Wayne County, 2001-D East Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
