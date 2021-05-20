Charles Dewitt McGowen, Jr., 89, began his journey to eternal life Sunday, May 16, 2021. Born in Pender County to the late, Charles D McGowen, Sr. and Ruth Sheffield McGowen, he is predeceased by one sister, Margaret Jane Jones. Surviving him are his wife of 66 years, Marie Wells McGowen, sons Charles Dewitt McGowen III (Suzette) of Plano, TX, Keith Wells McGowen (John) of Spartanburg, SC, and two wonderful granddaughters, Chelsea and Morgan McGowen, whom he cherished. Dewitt attended East Carolina University, worked in the agrichemical and banking businesses in Beulaville for 44 years, and after retirement he was affiliated with Jenkins Gas and Four County Propane. He served his community and country. He was a member of the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, retiring with 22 years of service, a US Army/National Guardsman, and for 62 years, a member and Past Master of Wallace Masonic Lodge. Also, a Valley of New Bern Scottish Rites Mason. Dewitt was a faithful member of the Wallace Presbyterian Church, serving 24 years as Deacon. Always ready for an early cup of coffee and a seat at the table of wisdom, he enjoyed fellowship with his friends at local establishments and the Wallace Airport. He appreciated the love and relationships made with all. His hobbies were speckled trout fishing, attending his granddaughters sporting events, and cutting his grass, which couldn’t grow fast enough. A graveside service was conducted by Rev. Dr. Phil Gladden at Rockfish Church Cemetery on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00am. Thank you to all the care givers at Vidant Duplin Hospital for their compassionate care. The family request that any memorials in his honor be made to The Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, NC or a charity of choice.
