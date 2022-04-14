Charles Faison Knowles of Wallace, NC departed his earthly life on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, while at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. Born on May 15, 1934, he is the son of the late Raymond Faison and Susan Flossie Benton Knowles. Also preceding him in death are brothers—Clifton Knowles of Wallace, Alvin Knowles of Wallace, and Curtis Knowles of Stovall; sisters—Inez Henderson of Grifton, Katie Fussell of Teachey, Mattie Brooks of Wilmington, Ruby Hardison of Grifton, Rosa Waters of Grifton, and Eloise Newton of Wilmington. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of sixty-three years—Emily Annell Peterson Knowles; son—Glenn Knowles and wife Beth of Willard; grandson—Matthew Knowles and wife Heather of Wallace; great grandchildren—Jase Knowles and Bray Knowles; sister-in-law—Frankie Peterson of Harrells; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was a Christian and a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he served as deacon and held many offices. He loved his God and always said God called him to be a farmer, which he loved. He was a man of his word and had integrity. He served his country two years in the United States Army. A funeral service was held at Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services of Wallace, NC on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Burial was in Harrells Cemetery in Harrells, NC following the funeral service. Officiating was Reverend David Walker.