Charles Frederick Wickline

Charles Wickline, 88, of Beulaville, NC passed away at Kitty Atkins Hospice on April 20, 2021 after fighting a stunningly short battle with Multiple Myeloma. Charles was born to Lawrence Wickline and Pearl Jones Wickline and was raised in Kanawha County, West Virginia with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He was proud to have served as a Marine, as a young man, and had a lifelong respect for those ladies and gentlemen that fight for our nation’s freedom. He spent his entire career in the warehouse industry and spent his later years in warehouse management. Charles married Norma Barnett Wickline and they had 2 children, Pamela Wickline Barth and David Wickline. Norma and Charles shared a love of traveling and photography during their marriage and were active in Charleston’s Camera Club. Many of his contest winning photos grace the walls of their home. As retirement age approached, his brother, Emmett Wickline, convinced Norma and Charles to retire in Beulaville, NC. The brothers enjoyed their later years living next door to each other. Once retired, Charles poured his energy and passion into gardening and visitors always received a tour of his flower displays as well as his raised bed gardens filled with blueberry bushes, various fruits and vegetables. Even in his 80’s, neighbors were amazed to watch him work in his garden and yard for several hours each day, planting something new that caught his eye or making sure that not a weed was in sight. Charles is predeceased by his loving wife, Norma Barnett Wickline; his son, David Wickline and his brother, Emmett Wickline. Charles made the family proud with the loving care he provided his wife, Norma, as she suffered and ultimately died of vascular dementia. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Wickline Barth and her husband, James of Santa Rosa, CA; his sister, Betty Wickline Pauley of Louisville, Kentucky; his sister, Helen Wickline Park of Chesterfield, MO and his brother, Larry {“Sonny”} Wickline (Jean) of Vero Beach, FL. Charles leaves many he loved and who loved him, in particular his sister-in-law, Ruth Ross and her companion, Gary Nelson of Virginia Beach, VA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Charles had 4 grandchildren who he adored: Christopher Barth (Sue) of Houston, TX; Laura Barth Garcia (Michael) of Santa Rosa, CA; Chad Wickline of Corpus Christi, TX and Hunter Wickline (Kallie) of Lubbock, TX. Charles was thrilled that he lived long enough to get to know his great grandchildren, Luca and June and had always hoped to make it to Texas to meet his newest great granddaughter, Ellie. He was always grateful for the support received from the Wickline family in Beulaville after his wife, Norma, passed away and with his daughter, Pam, living so far away in CA: Jo Wickline (Emmett’s wife), Donna Wickline Price (Mike); Denise Wickline Blizzard (Walley) and Gene Wickline (Melody). Due to COVID, a celebration of Charles’s life will be postponed until late summer. He was cremated according to his wishes. For those wishing to honor Charles’s life, please consider making a donation to Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a respected charity dedicated to providing financial assistance and support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the US Armed Forces at semperfifund.org. You may share your memories and send your condolences to the family at Community Funeral Home Inc. of Beulaville NC : www.communityfuneralhomenc.com
