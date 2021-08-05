Mr. Charlie V. Daniel, 83, of Wallace (formerly of Harrells), passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. A Graveside Service was held at Grandview Memorial Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am with Rev. Allen Moore officiating. The family received friends prior to the service, from 9:30am-10:30 am at the chapel at Royal-Hall Funeral Home. Born on September 6, 1937 in Sampson County, Charlie was the son of the late Charlie Blake and Sophronia Tyndall Daniel. He was an auto mechanic, working with several dealerships and shops around Sampson and Duplin counties. He had a passion for cars and watching drag racing. Charlie also loved to go fishing and being outdoors. He was a good man with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Laverne Brock Daniel of the home; daughter, Betty “Irene” Daniel of Harrells, son, Charlie “Perry” Daniel and wife, Janice of Harrells; stepdaughter, Kay Tyndall and husband, Norman of Kenansville; stepsons: David Brown and wife, Sherry of Wallace, Dennis Brown and wife, Anna Sue of Surf City. He is also survived by a grandson, Joshua Biggs and fiance’ Samantha; a great-grandson, Gabriel Biggs; one step-granddaughter and two step-grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Moore Daniel. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting his obituary page on the funeral home’s website by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Daniel Family.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Students' safety remains top priority
- Faison Piggly Wiggly closes doors
- Three deputies receive Courage Award Commendation
- Rose Hill man comes to rescue of couple near Topsail Beach
- Get a free shot, $100 Summer Cash Card
- Life flashes by in less than four seconds for drag racer Rivenbark
- Active road closures in Duplin
- Municipal election filing wraps up
- Cooper maps an alternative path with budget (copy)
- Magnolia man charged with murder
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.