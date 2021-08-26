Danny Ray Brock, 70, of the Warsaw area, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021, at Vidant Hospital of Duplin in Kenansville. The family received friends at Tyndall Funeral Home in Mount Olive on Thursday, August 19, beginning at 1 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Asa Lee officiated. Burial was in the Pate Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at the home of Danny Ray and Ashley Brock, 3995 NC Hwy. 55 West, Mount Olive. Mr. Brock had been employed by Barcalounger as an upholstery supervisor, and was a self employed furniture upholsterer. He retired as a correctional officer with the Duplin Correctional Center. A devout Christian, he was worshipping at Fellowship Church of God at Rose Hill at the time of his passing. Surviving family members include his wife of 50 years, Pamela Bostic Brock; two sons and daughters-in-law, Danny Ray and Ashley Brock of Mount Olive, and Wesley and Heather Brock of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Hannah Michelle Brock, Ethan Chase Brock, Samantha Michelle Brock, Raegan Faith Brock, and Nathan Wesley Brock; and a sister, Jo Ann Walker Davis and husband, Lee, of Goldsboro. Danny was also the beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Brock, Jr.; his mother, Annie Mae Bennett Brock Walker; step-father, John Robert Walker; and brothers, Dennis Brock and Clay Walker.
