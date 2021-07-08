Daphne Bordeaux Pope, 90, of Trent Woods, daughter of Laura Bullard Bordeaux and Arthur Baker Bordeaux of Wallace, NC, passed away peacefully at her home with the Lord in her heart and heaven there to receive her on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Daphne graduated from Meredith College in 1951 and married Marcellus B. Pope III (M.B.), also from Wallace, that same year. M.B. and Daphne moved to New Bern in 1955 where they each began their careers with the Craven County and the New Bern City School Systems. As a public school educator, Daphne was a teacher and head of the Business Department at New Bern High School. She was the advisor for the FBLA Club and an active member of Alpha Kappa Delta, an organization for women educators. Daphne retired after 35 years of teaching. A devoted Christian, Daphne served faithfully and cheerfully over 60 years through her many activities as a member of First Presbyterian Church. She served on various committees, she was a Sunday School teacher, a youth group leader, an Elder and a longtime member of the choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcellus B. (M.B.) Pope, III; son, Marcellus B. (Marc) Pope, IV; and sisters, Doris B. Ward and Christine B. Farrior. She is survived by her son William B. (Bill) Pope and wife, Pam, and several beloved nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on July 15, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in New Bern with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Foundation, P.O. Box 1069 New Bern, NC 28563; Craven County Hospice, P.O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561; or Riverview Memorial Park, P.O. Box 339 Wallace, NC 28466. A very special thank you for the loving care provided by Cynthia Mims Horne and the team of caregivers from Assisting at Home Registry. Arrangements are in the care of Cotten Funeral Home.
