David Jordan

“Yea, thou I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” David Edward Jordan, son of the late Martha Jordan, graduated from Charity High School, Rose Hill, N.C., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Health Education from North Carolina Central University, Durham, N.C., and a Master of Arts Degree in Education from East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C. He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Lab Technician. He was a lifelong educator for thirty and a half years He taught both middle school and high school . He then served as a High School Assistant Principal at Wallace-Rose Hill High School, and retired as principal of Charity Middle School in Rose Hill, NC. He was a member of Duplin County Retired School Personnel, a life member of NEA, a member of NCAE, and a past president of Duplin County Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association. David was a member of Adoram Baptist Church, Wallace, NC where he sang in the Senior Choir and served as Chairman of the Trustee Board. He served as Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and also served as treasurer for many years. His civic activities includes serving on various boards. He was a member of the James Sprunt Community College Board of Trustees, a member of Four Oaks Bank Advisory Board , and Councilman and Mayor-Pro Tem of the Town of Wallace. His hobbies included attending football , basketball and baseball games. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling in the United States, cruising and grand parenting. His volunteer services included Meals on Wheels, High School and Church tutoring. He was married to the former Nancy McNeill for fifty nine plus years and they parented two children-, a son,David E. Jordan, Jr., who preceded him, and a daughter Tanya who is a registered nurse at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He has four grandsons, James David , Gregory Alexander (Christine), Travis Demawn (Anna) and Joshua Edward (Imani). He also leaves to mourn his passing eight great grandchildren, a first cousin, Gail, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
