David Oldham Byrd, Jr. of Surf City, NC died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington. David was born December 14, 1949 in Duplin County and was the son of David Oldham Byrd Sr and Virginia Boney Carr Byrd who have preceded him in death. David grew up out from Rose Hill and was a member of Oak Plain Presbyterian Church. Surviving David is his beloved wife Vickie Anderson Byrd, step son Ray Dunn of Singapore, son and daughter in law David Graham and Angela Byrd of Rose Hill, grandson Johnnie Walter “JW” Byrd, sisters and brother in laws Rev Mary Ellen Byrd Gordon and Rev. Frank Gordon of Lenoir, NC, Rev Virginia “Frankie” Byrd Peurifoy and Rev. Robert Peurifoy of Boone, nieces Hannah Gordon Randall and Sarah Gordon Mack, Special Aunt Obbie Carr Clemmons and other special family members who were grandchildren to him: Savannah and Luna Ray, Spencer, Brooke, Nicole, Ronnie and Shane. Preceding David in death were niece and nephew Rebekah Peurifoy and Nathan Peurifoy. David was educated at James Kenan High School and NC State University. He worked in Poultry Production and was a supporter of Agribusiness in Duplin County and state wide. He enjoyed sports, music, and being at the beach and his many friends. In retirement years he became a member of The Gathering Church in Surf City and his faith continued to grow. The Memorial Service was held Saturday, September 11th at 2:00 at The Gathering at 304 Wilmington Avenue Surf City, NC 28445. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Plain Presbyterian Church in Rose Hill or The Gathering in Surf City.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SBI probes fuel purchases by former Wallace police officer
- Soccer roundup:HCA having soccer revival under Sandoval
- Facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccines
- Blueberry dreams come alive on Jones’ country ‘street’
- Are the Bulldogs scary good?
- Reps. Rouzer and Murphy join 158 members of Congress introducing bill to award Congressional Gold Medal to fallen service members
- Amendment proposed for Kenansville's livestock ordinance
- Teacher of the Year
- Chinquapin residents gather and enjoy a Community Fun Day
- Mask mandate update