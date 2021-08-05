David “Wayne” Lanier

David “Wayne” Lanier died suddenly Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at “The Man Building” in Surf City, NC. Wayne was born January 16, 1956, the son of the late D.C. and Wilma Brown Lanier. Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Robin Best Lanier; his daughter, Jordan Lanier Barkman; his son-in-law, Brian Barkman; his grandson, Lanier Mac Barkman and a second grandson who is expected to arrive in September. He is also survived by his three sisters, Elizabeth Outlaw, Donna Lanier, and Sandra Raynor and their families. He had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Wayne is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Roman Best and Rick Best, and sister-in-law, Renee’ Best and their families. He is survived by his childhood and lifelong friends Andy Griffin and Kent Evans. Wayne was a respected land developer and took pride in his partial ownership of Lanier’s Campground. He loved working on classic cars, his family, GRIT tv, and Joel Osteen radio. A beautiful woman was not under appreciated in his presence. If he thought so- he told you. He was a gentle giant who could fix anything under the sun. He was a hilarious and captivating story teller, his stories and “wayne-isms” will live on. His code word when he was ready to leave an uncomfortable situation was “HOSS”. A viewing was held on Sunday, August 1, from 2-4pm. A funeral service was held on Monday, August 2, at 11am, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel- Sea Lawn. Interment immediately followed the service at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Andrews Mortuary