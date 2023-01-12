Dora Alice Banks Moritz of Rose Hill, NC gained her angel wings on Thursday January 5th, 2023, after a brief battle with a brain tumor. Dora was born January 21, 1941 in Arapahoe, NC to Rufus Manly and Leona Simpson Banks. She was married to John Anthony Moritz from June 26, 1959 until his death in 2006. In the summer of 2014 she was blessed to meet her second soul mate, Norwood Atkinson, and they shared many fun times together until his death in 2021. Surviving to cherish her memory are her three children and their spouses - Cindy and Freddy Rhodes of Surf City, NC, John and Judy Moritz of Washington, NC, and Carol and Garry Murphy of Rose Hill, NC, her precious grandchildren – Rebecca Rhodes of Graham, NC, Megan Rhodes of Chicago, IL, and Kyle Murphy of Rose Hill, NC, her brothers and their wives - Philip and Mary Banks, Charles “Honey” and Martha Banks, all of Arapahoe, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, her Rose Hill Baptist Church family, and many friends. Dora was known by many different names! She was “Dora Alice” (often blended into one word) to family and friends while growing up in Pamlico County, “Sister” to her younger brothers, “Mom” to her children, “Mrs. Dora” to her Rose Hill-Magnolia students and school bus riders, and her favorite and most popular title, “Tutu”, which is Hawaiian for grandmother! Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7th at Rose Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Paul Cemetery, Arapahoe, NC at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 459 Rose Hill, NC 28458, or SECU Family House 123 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Arrangements by Daniels-Sadler Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance, NC.