Dorothy "Dot" Skipper Torrans, 85, of Warsaw was called home to be forever with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday evening, February 27, 2021. She was lovingly surrounded by her precious family. Dorothy was born on March 16, 1935 in Greeleyville SC; the daughter of the late Emma Lee Browder Skipper and Nolley L. Skipper. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, Ellis Ray Torrans, Sr. Surviving to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Wanda Canady and husband, Al, of Topsail Beach, Barbra Dee of Topsail Island, Ellis Ray Torrans, Jr. of Magnolia and Lisa T. Fussell and husband, Mike of Teachey; grandchildren, Morgan Jacobs (Mike), of Warsaw, Amanda Rivenbark (Dave) of Wallace, Trista Jones (Johnny) of Teachey, Polly Parker of Wallace, Joshua Torrans (Jessie) of Holly Springs, Stephanie Jones (Casey) of Surf City, Ryann Barefoot (Rhett) of Rocky Point, Jordan Canady (Mickayla) of Teachey, and Raven Torrans of Magnolia; great grandchildren, Logan Kissner, Hunter Tucker, Taylor Rae Kissner, Karlee Rivenbark, Brady Jones, Walker Jacobs, George Allen Parker, Davis Rivenbark, Grayson Parker, Jackson Jones, Stone Rivenbark, Graylee Parker, Grace Jones, Avalee Canady, Noah Jones, Bo Drake Torrans, Lake Barefoot and Ellison Canady and numerous extended family and friends that loved Dorothy dearly. Dorothy was the kindest, most loving person to friends and strangers alike. She mothered everyone, so much so that friends would often call her “Mom”. She took this as a compliment and never shied away from being there for others who needed support in one way or another. Her children and grandchildren feel like they grew up with the most incredible role model who taught them to always be kind to others and to follow the Golden Rule. Her smile, her laugh, her sage advice, and her humble personality will be missed by many. Dorothy was also a fighter as she was a breast cancer survivor of twenty-seven years. She loved her family unconditionally and they were her life. Helping others was one of her biggest gifts. She seemed to always know who needed something and when, all while never expecting anything in return. She was relentless in taking care of others with a sense of perfection. Her God-given talent as a seamstress produced not only clothing for her children, but for many in need as well. Flowers were her passion, and her yard was her showcase. She was known for her famous peanut butter cakes. But probably most known for calling her loved ones, “Shug.” Dorothy loved like Jesus and her memory will live on in all of us. She surely left an imprint on our hearts forever. A celebration of Dorothy’s life was held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carlton United Methodist Church, Warsaw. The family received friends from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the church. Burial followed in Devotional Gardens, Warsaw. lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Carlton United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Robbins, 212 Beasley Torrans Road, Warsaw, NC, 28398. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace. www.quinnmcgowen.com
