Douglas Ray Brinson, 73, of Kenansville passed away March 22, 2022 at his home. Doug was born on January 5, 1949 in Duplin County to the late Hillary Thomas and Effie Hall Brinson. Doug is survived by his loving wife Denise P. Brinson of the home; sister, Faye Hanchey and husband Earl of Wallace; sister in laws, Joan Brinson, Lillie Baker and Raye Brinson, Dean Johnson, Joan Price; and brother in law Danny Price and wife Beth. Doug also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews that were near to his heart and whom he loved dearly. In addition to his parents Doug was preceded in death by his brothers Randy, Carl Dean, Earl, James, LJ “Bud”, Roscoe and sisters Kay, Bernice, Marie, Beatrice, Judy and brother in laws Daryl and Dwain. Throughout the many years In his business Doug developed relationships with and now leaves behind numerous business associates as well as a host of loyal customers and current and previous employees who became not only business contacts but friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who cared for Doug including the staff at Vidant Oncology and Vidant Home Health and Hospice for the care and attention provided to Doug throughout the course of his illness. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm Friday, March 25, 2022 at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00pm. A private family service will follow at Devotional Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial be made to the Douglas R. Brinson Scholarship, James Sprunt Community College. P. O. Box 398, Kenansville, NC 28349 and / or in honor of his service in Vietnam contributions may be made to the Duplin County Veterans Museum, P. O. Box 137, Warsaw, NC 28398.