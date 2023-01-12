Dr. Hugh Melvin Powell, 92, of Fayetteville and formerly of Rose Hill, passed peacefully from his earthly life Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at home surrounded with care and love. He was born in Worth County, Georgia on August 2, 1930 and was the son of Alexander R. and Judie Young Powell. He was raised in the Sumner / Sylvester community in Worth County and he loved this area of south Georgia dearly his entire life. After high school, he attended ABAC College in Tifton, GA, then in 1950 he joined the Air Force and served until 1954 before attending the University of Georgia, where he earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1960. In 1960, he moved with his young family to Rose Hill, NC and he started the only other job that he would ever have. He worked for North Carolina State University from 1960 until his retirement in 1995, as director of the Rose Hill Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Dr. Powell’s expertise was in poultry science and he played a pivotal role in the initial growth of the poultry industry in Southeastern North Carolina. He was THE person growers and company servicemen would turn to diagnose illnesses and diseases running through poultry flocks and help implement remedies to those problems. He took his job very seriously and everyone that worked with him knew this and appreciated him. Besides his parents, Dr. Powell was predeceased by one son, Mark W. Powell; and by his siblings, Christine, Hattie Mae, Rossiline, and Walter. Dr. Powell is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Ernestine B. Powell (Tina). Also surviving are his six children, Scot B. Powell (Kathy) of Asheville, Ross H. Powell of Rose Hill, Kelly P. Stout (Daniel) of Dallas, GA, Alex T. Powell (Megan) of Santa Rosa, CA, Marilyn Avery (Seth) of Temple, Texas, Jimmy Faircloth (Shelby) of Pinehurst ; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Jack Powell, of Dawson, GA and sister Judy Sutton, of Sumner, GA. A memorial service was held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in the Snyder Memorial Baptist Church chapel (701 Westmont Dr., Fayetteville, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family request that gifts can be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Carpentry Ministry, 701 Westmont Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28305
