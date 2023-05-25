Dr. Russell Thomas Stokes, 93, of Wallace, NC, was born on May 25, 1929, in Duplin County and was the son of the late Jacob Dawson Stokes, Sr. and Meata Carter Stokes. Dr. Stokes passed from this earthly life to meet his Heavenly Father on the early morning of Friday, May 19, 2023 while at the Laurels of Pender in Burgaw, NC. Also preceding him in death are brothers—Jacob Dawson Stokes, Jr., and Willie Mitchell Stokes; and sister—Emma Stokes Raynor. Left to cherish his memory are a son—Farris Leonard of Burgaw; grandchildren—Brittney Somers of Penderlea and Blair Leonard of Penderlea; great grandchild—Carter Somers of Penderlea; and numerous nieces and nephews. Russell dedicated his life in discipling others. As a missionary, he would say a "messenger from God", he served 50 years in the mission field in Guadalajara, Mexico. Russell received his guidance from the word and what it commanded him to do, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation" (Mark 16:15). During this time of service, he always came home and shared the Gospel at local churches, with friends, family, and even in a restaurant he would share the Lord's word. He was known to play the accordion which was a part of his ministry. Russell was always appreciative of the local support he received from family, friends and neighbors. He always said the support was multiplied and reached multitudes. He said, "It brought many bibles". Russell also served the Nation as he was a veteran in the U.S. Army in 1955. A service to celebrate his life is set for 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the chapel of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace, NC, with visitation one hour prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Little Creek Cemetery. Family would like to request that, rather than floral arrangements, consideration be given to memorial gifts to the funeral home to defray the costs of Dr. Stokes' funeral services.