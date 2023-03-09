Dwayne Wallace, long time devotee of all things North Carolina, died unexpectedly on February 19, 2023 at home. Dwayne is survived by his daughter Sirena, son Ray (wife Michelle) and by the mother of his 2 children Roberta Wallace. He is also survived by his sister Janice, brothers Guy (wife Maria) and Kevin (wife Cheryl), numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grandnieces and a host of other family and many, many friends. He is predeceased by his father Ray B. Wallace, his mother Francis E. Wallace; nephew Josh Wallace and canine companion Balto. Dwayne loved his family as well as all his friends, whom he considered as a strong extension of his Wallace family. A large shout out to Jimmy, Kenna, Tom, Drew, Rob, Gary, Christy (like a daughter) and so many more for being there for Dwayne in good times and in bad times. Dwayne was a gracious man, always there to help, whether it was putting on a benefit for someone in need, helping friends rebuild when the floods came into Wallace from various named hurricanes, picking up hitchhikers to give them a ride to handing out his last dollar to help some poor soul. Dwayne's love of North Carolina and the good country life started when his parents dropped him off for a summer to stay with his Uncle Ed and Aunt Katherine (around 11 at the time). Though he was there to help at the farm and to work some of the family's tobacco fields he found Carolina living suited him. Good family, good times, a simpler life with lots of good values. It was those young experiences with Carolina what drew him, Roberta, Sirena and Ray Andrew back to Wallace. It was also in Carolina that young Dwayne discovered he was no Evil Knievel (stunt bike driver). With his trusty dirt bike, he had purchase from his field work, he attempted to fly over Uncle Ed's pond by way of a wooden pier ending up in the middle of that pond wet but as always undefeated. Years later as a young adult he would again attempt a deifying feat borrowing his young niece's trike and attempting to go down a heavy wooded mountain, in the dark. Though he only made it down 50 yards and a bit bruised from mini adventure, he as well as the family had a good laugh. Over the past several years as most of you know Dwayne faced down many medical adversities and setbacks. Through all that time and no matter how he felt Dwayne would tell you he was doing well and that he was blessed. My brother was a man of extraordinary grace and an immense inner strength. This memorial would not be complete without all of our thanks to Dwayne's daughter Sirena. Through all of Dwayne's adversity, through all his medical operations, through all his healing, through all of his setback's Sirena was there to comfort, to administer, to help run his home, to bringing him hope and encouragement she was and is Dwayne's angel on earth. So to you Dwayne, from all of us who loved you so, an ending that you often used in conversations; Ciao Bello. my father, my brother, my friend. God's Peace and God's Grace. A celebration of Dwayne's life was held at his residence on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org/donate You may share your memories and send condolences to the family by selecting our Tribute Wall above. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005
