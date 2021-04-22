Elbert Ray Waller, age 74, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He is survived by wife Amber Waller; brother Don Waller and wife Allison; Aunt Katie Miller, nieces Wendy and Jenna; nephews David, Holden, and Landon. Ray was the son of the late E. F. “Spec” and Fannie Mae Waller, and brother of the late Charles Waller. After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served as a medic in Vietnam and London, England where he met and married Amber Ashcraft. Upon completing his tour of duty, they moved to Virginia. Ray was the owner of Waller Printing Co. in Kinston. He enjoyed retirement in Pinehurst playing tennis and golf with friends, repairing old clocks, and volunteer work with Habitat. Arrangements will be determined at a later date.
