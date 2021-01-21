Eloise Brinson Patterson

Eloise Brinson Patterson, 95, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Eloise is survived by her daughter, Jean Smith and husband Tommy and son, Randy Patterson and wife Sharon. Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Simmons Family Cemetery in Albertson. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com

