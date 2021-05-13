Elviin Thomas "Button" Rooks, Jr., of Wallace, left his earthly life for his eternal rest on Friday, May 7, 2021 from Vidant Medical in Greenville. He was born on July 8, 1950 in Duplin County, the son of the late Elvin Thomas "PeeWee" Rooks, Sr. and Rebecca "Becky" Wood Rooks. Surviving to cherish his memory is the apple of his eye, his daughter, Kelsey Rooks of Oak Island; his devoted sister, Sue Keene and husband, Wayne of Wallace; nieces, Melissa Knowles of Wallace and Jessica Keen Straughn and husband, Bobby of Warsaw; nephew, Dwayne Keene of Wallace; great nieces, Emily Knowles, Rachel Knowles, Chloe Straughn and Brooklyn Straughn; ex-wife and husband, Pam and John Read of Oak Island; beloved canine companion, "Junior" and numerous extended family and friends that loved Button dearly. Button was a loving father and caring brother, uncle, and friend. He found great joy in the simplest of things, but his greatest joy was family. Button was one who always had a joke for you. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. With a great big heart, Button would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved to fish, read, music and to decorate for Christmas. Button anticipated Christmas so much that he started buying presents in January. One of Button's biggest pleasures was to watch the children's eyes light up when he turned on the Christmas lights. Most of all, Button loved Kelsey with all his heart. She could always make him smile even if he was down. He was so proud to be her 'Daddy'. Everyone who knew Button will surely miss him but will cherish the memories that each one has shared with him over the years. Button will never be forgotten. Graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Riverview Memorial Park with his brother-in-law, the Reverend Wayne Keene officiating. The family request that instead of sending flowers, donations will be appreciated to help with Button's funeral expenses. You may send them to Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, PO Box 339, Wallace, NC 28466.
