Mr. Otis “Elwood” Taylor, 78 of 305 Fisher Drive, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. A Memorial Service with Military Honors was held Sunday, February 19 at 2:00 PM at Epworth Methodist Church with Rev. Chris O’Briant officiating. Born in 1944 in Duplin County, Elwood was the son of the late Lloyd Timothy and Dentie Winifred Taylor. Elwood was a proud Veteran of The United States Army having served in Vietnam. He was a former employee with the NC Dept of Agriculture as a feeder pig grader and spent many years farming until his retirement. He was a member of Johnson Baptist Church of Warsaw. Elwood enjoyed spending time at with his friends at Blands BBQ in Warsaw and going to the beach with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, because to know him - was to love him. He is survived by his wife of 54 Years, Betty Reeves Taylor of the home; two daughters: Valarie T. Fretwell of Clinton, Michelle T. Chewning and husband, Shaler of Rocky Mount, NC; two grandchildren: Kendall Chewning, Robert Fretwell and fiancee, Janetessa; and three brothers: Larry Taylor of N. Syracuse, NY, Kenneth Taylor of The Villages, FL and Victor Taylor of Waterbury, CT. The family received friends following the service on Sunday in the Church Fellowship hall and at other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC. 27534. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com. Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Taylor family.