Eric Cleveland Stallings, 80, of Willard, left this earthly life for his eternal rest on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. He was born on February 25, 1940 in Pender County; the son of the late Marion Timothy and Marie Jones Stallings. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Sylvia Giddens Stallings; brother Marion Timothy Stallings; sister, Janet S. Conrad, and his stepfather, Uncle Jeff. Mr. Stallings proudly served his country honorably in the US Navy. He was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 595 A.F. & A.M. and a lifelong member of Poston Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughters, Ronda S. Strickland (Albert) of Burgaw and Karen S. Mills (Dennis) of Willard; grandchildren, Erica Faye Taylor, James Adam Strickland, and Casey Lee Taylor; brothers, Joseph Stallings of Wilmington, Cecil Stallings (Zonita) of Fort Worth, TX and Jeff Murray (Shelby) of Wallace; special canine companion, “Josie”; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that loved Eric dearly. Eric was a simple man who loved his family, his country, and his Lord. He was one who never met a stranger and loved to carry on a conversation with anyone who would listen. Eric was a people’s person. He loved people and enjoyed telling stories, going to flea markets, traveling, and eating out.... anywhere there was people. Most of all he loved his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. By trade, Eric was a welder but after retirement, he went to work at Murray's Exterminating for about 18 years. Later he enjoyed metal detecting. He was a proud Mason and was a Past Master Eric was willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved Eric Stallings. Graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11a.m. at Giddens Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Ginn officiating. The family received friends from 10a.m. until 11a.m. on Wednesday at the cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Lower Cape Life Care Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC.
