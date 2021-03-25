Erma Daughtry Edwards, 94, of Rose Hill passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at The Gardens of Rose Hill. Mrs. Edwards was born September 5, 1926 in North Hampton County, NC to the late Lewis Cleveland Daughtry and Vassie Brewer Daughtry. Mrs. Edwards was an avid gardener with a true green thumb. She also enjoyed crafts, but her greatest pleasures revolved around her family. She also gave 30 years of her life as a labor and delivery nurse. A graveside service was held Monday, March 15, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Edwards is survived by children, William Brent Edwards and wife, Carolyn and daughter, Dale Edwards Garriss and husband, Pete; grandchildren, Brian Russell Warrick and wife, Laura, Cheryl Edwards Moore and husband, Ralph and William Robert Edwards and wife, Duchess; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, William Ervin Edwards and 6 brothers and 2 sisters.
