Mrs. Erna Mae Cooke Walker, resident of the Beautancus community, Mount Olive, passed from this life into the spirit world Friday evening, March 18, 2021, while at home. She was 86 years of age. Mrs. Walker's career was that of a registered nurse, having received her training at James Walker School of Nursing in Wilmington. Employment for her was in the office of Dr. Hervy B. Kornegay, Sr. in Mount Olive in her earlier years, and later at O'Berry Center in Goldsboro from where she retired. Mrs. Walker was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having joined the Mount Olive Ward in 1964 where she was dedicated to serving in various capacities, alongside her family. Daughter of the late Eldridge H. and Ruby Delilah Kilpatrick Cooke, she is survived by her husband of 64 years, Derl G. Walker; their four children and spouses, James Derl "Jim" and Cheryl Walker of Kinston, David Cooke and Karen Walker of Greenville, Lynda Lorelle Walker of Mount Olive, and Derk Gray and Anna Walker of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Ashley, James II, Jessica, Sarah, Brittany, Courtney, Tori Brooke, Katie, Carrie, Steven, Emma, Ava, Lydia, and John; and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Walker, Crew, Sadie, Poppy, Thomas, Evelyn, Annalise, Matthew, Harper, Olivia, Noah, Luke, (and one on its way). Also surviving Mrs. Walker is a brother, Graham Eldridge Cooke of Smithfield; two sisters, Anna Lee Crump of Rockingham, and Gladys Rose of Raleigh; dear friends, Cary and Janet Turner of Mount Olive;two brothers-in-law, Perry MacDonald Walker of Wilmington, and Charles Walker of Columbia, SC; and several nieces and nephews from both the Cooke and Walker families. Brothers-in-law, John Robert Walker and Henry Walker, and sisters-in-law, Georgia Bell Lambert, Barbara Ann Manders, and Beulah Belva Swinson, preceded Mrs. Walker in death. A service of remembrance for the life of Mrs. Erna Walker was held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. in the Mount Olive Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints. Prior to the service, a private interment took place in Mount Olive's Maplewood Cemetery. A Tyndall service.
