Eudine Ann Rodabaugh Quinn, 91, of Roswell, GA died November 4, 2022 in Monteagle, TN at Signature Nursing & Rehab after several months of severe decline primarily due to dementia. Eudine was born in Horseheads, NY as the oldest of 7 children, to Darrell and Marion (Sherman) Rodabaugh. She graduated in 1950 from Horseheads High School, in Horseheads, New York. She met her husband, Norman, and they began farming in the Sullivanville area of Chemung County, NY. They moved to Magnolia, NC in 1973 and continued farming until 2000 when they moved to Roswell, GA to live with their son, Joel, and his wife, Dollene, and their family. Eudine always enjoyed meeting new people, visiting family, and making new friends wherever she lived from New York to North Carolina to Georgia and then to Tennessee and on her travels from Arizona to Alaska. Eudine was a long time member of the Methodist Church wherever she lived starting for nearly 40 years at Sullivanville UMC (New York), continuing for nearly 30 years at Magnolia UMC (North Carolina), and then for over 20 years at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Roswell, GA. She enjoyed the times spent at her church and the memories that stayed with her throughout her life. Eudine was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Quinn, in 2016. Also preceded in death by Jerry Quinn (Son, 1980), Edith (Quinn) Ennis (Daughter, 1987), Lon Quinn (Grandson, 2021), Jim Ennis (Grandson, 2022), Leonard Rodabaugh (Brother), Darrell Norman Rodabaugh (Brother),and Donna Rodabaugh Sheldon (Sister). Surviving Family include: son Jonathan (Diane) Quinn of Green Valley, AZ; Joel (Dollene) Quinn of Cleveland, TN. Grandchildren: Anna (Richard) Perreira Allen of Tucson, AZ; David (Daphne) Perreira of Tucson, AZ; Meghan Belin of Anchorage, AK; Erin (Nick) Taft of Cleveland, TN; Kelley Quinn of Cleveland, TN; and Katrina Quinn of Concord, NH. Great Grandchildren: Tammy (Justin) Ennis Gentilcore, Devin Quinn, Ayden Bailey, Eian Bailey, Van Wells, Jonathan Belin, Maggie Belin, Tori Belin, Alita Guerena, Siena Rosales-Perreira. Great GreatGrandchild, Jordan Gentilcore, born on her birthday, July 8, 2022. Extended family: Special niece, Toni (Bob) Loveless of Concord, NC, Daughter-in-Law Elizabeth Casey Quinn-Roman of New Hampshire and Granddaughter-in-Law Jody (Knapp) Ennis. Siblings: Kay Orcutt (Elmira Heights, NY); Mick Rodabaugh (Horseheads, NY); and Sue Malloy (Horseheads NY). Plus numerous deeply loved nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, extended family, and special friends across the country. Services were held at 2:00pm ET Thursday, November 10th at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Family received friends at 1:00pm ET. Graveside followed at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery 12890 Arnold Mill Road, Roswell, GA 30075.
