Floyd Merriam Mattoon, 76, of Wallace, beloved husband of Linda Evans Wells-Mattoon for 23 years, passed peacefully at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Thursday, December 24, 2020 following a brain hemorrhage. He was born March 2, 1944 in Plattsburgh, New York; the son of the late Irwin C. and Marjorie E. Vaughan Mattoon. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Reverend Royal George Mattoon. Mr. Mattoon graduated with a B.S. Degree from New York State University in Education. He played three sports in high school and college and was cofounder of the Wilmington MoPar Organization. Being an avid historian, Floyd researched Linda's family - the Evan's family back to the 1630's where Riverview Memorial Park is now on US Hwy 117 South of Wallace. He was a member of "Find a Grave" and searched many graveyards in the area, helping people who did not know where their loved ones were buried. Surviving to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, Linda, are his sons, Jeffrey Mattoon, John LaRose, and Billy Mattoon; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sister, Edith Reed; stepson, Hugh Evans Wells; very special cousin, Cathy Caswell of Crown Point, NY and numerous extended family and friends that loved Floyd dearly. Floyd was a "Gentle Giant". Affectionately called "Mr. Floyd", he loved people and wanted to help them in any way he could. He would carry extra tires in the trunk of his car in case someone had a flat tire on the highway. He usually had the right size tire the person needed. Floyd also wanted to help people get money they were due from the state treasury and would tell them how to get it. He even contacted the President of the United States daughter as she had money owing her in the state treasury. Floyd did not and would not receive any compensation for helping people get the money due them. He just liked to help them because many of them did not know they had money in the state treasury or how to get it. He enjoyed telling people that the University of North Carolina started here in Pender and that the first student, Hinton James, walked from Burgaw to Chapel Hill to go to school there. Many did not know that history and he enjoyed so much sharing it with them. Floyd was so proud that Hugh (Hubert) graduated from UNC on a full Morehead Scholarship. Linda and Floyd watched every game together that UNC played. He wore his UNC cap proudly. Also, he wore the USS Theodore Roosevelt cap proudly as his son served in the US Navy and was given the cap on a Dependents' Cruise that Floyd attended. Floyd NEVER met a stranger; NEVER minded helping anyone in need and loved to talk to anyone who would listen to him. He enjoyed his time working at Wallace Walmart as a greeter after he retired from teaching. People loved him and loved to see him when they went to Walmart. Little did they know Floyd loved them in return. He loved everyone. Little children all loved him because he took time to listen to them. Patience was Floyd's virtue. He had the patience of Job with all he was associated. Above all else, He loved his Lord with all his heart and exhibited it in all his ways. Floyd will be greatly missed but his positive, loving influence will live forever with those who knew him.