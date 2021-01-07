Floyd Merriam Mattoon

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin affecting Duplin County. For the North East Cape Fear River...including Chinquapin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Northeast Cape Fear River Near Chinquapin. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Wednesday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 11.2 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding adjacent to the river and its tributaries is expected. River access docks are impacted as well. &&