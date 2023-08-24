It is with sadness that we announce the passing of one of Mount Olive's most beloved citizens. Mrs. Gaynell Herring Brock died early Sunday morning, August 20, 2023, at her home. She was 94. Mrs. Brock was the long time operator of Southern Belle Restaurant in Mount Olive which closed in 2013. Her quiet and unassuming nature, compassion and generosity endeared her to the hearts of all that knew her. During her years of being a business lady, she received numerous acolades, all of which felt she was undeserving, include being named a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, was Grand Marshal of the Mount Olive Christmas Parade in 2013, was honored with a Key to the City of Mount Olive, was honored by the Town of Mount Olive as it proclaimed Gaynell H. Brock Day, and from the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce, she was awarded the Ruff Huggins Lifetime Achievement Award and the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 23, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 24, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial folliowing at Wayne Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Gaynell H. Brock/Southern Belle Endowment, University of Mount Olive, PO Box 90, Mount Olive NC 28365. Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie B. Grady of Mount Olive, and Gloria B. and Grey Morgan, also of Mount Olive; a daughter-in-law, Kaye G. Brock of Mount Olive; grandchildren, Russ Brock and wife, Kristy, of Mount Olive, Brandi B. Elkin and husband, Dave, of Faison, Bobbie Lynne Grady of Mount Olive, Greyson Morgan of Greenville, and Gayna M. and Jonathan Hairr of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Eli Brock, Caroline Brock, Vince Elkin, and Lincoln James Hairr; nephews, Michael Price and Tracy Price, and their families of Pricetown; special friends, Jimmy Lambert of Calypso and Janie L. Stevens of Mount Olive; and her beloved furry feline companion, Delilah. Also surviving are the families of Pete Herring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Brock; her son, Brad Brock; a son-in-law, Bobby Grady; parents, Council Herring and Eileen Lewis Herring Webb; sister, Mamie Jean Barwick; brother, Allen Herring, his wife, Juanita, and a nephew, Pete Herring; a sister-in-law, Louise "LaLa" Brock; and her husband's parents, Alma Brock and Fred Brock.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tigers ready to challenge Duplin County rivals
- Eastpointe and Sandhills to consolidate, becoming second largest LME managed care organization
- Richlands FB Preview: Byrd’s Wildcats ready to fly to new horizons?
- Marriage Licenses issued in Duplin County for July 2023
- Back-to-School Block Party get kids ready for the classroom
- Outlaw changes direction commits to UNC
- New after-school program seeks to help Faison families
- Magnolia's town manager brings a breadth of experience, vision for growth
- Duplin 4-H livestock teams bring home awards
- ND FB Preview: Focus important for young and talented Rebel squad