George Adrian Dail, life-long resident of the Calypso area, passed away Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, after several weeks of declining health. He was 78 years of age. George Adrian was the son of the late Adrian Jackson Dail and Mary Albritton Dail and he would be their only child. His life's work was that of farming the land that had been passed down to him from his forefathers. He was a member of the 1961 graduating class of North Duplin High School and had served in the North Carolina National Guard. He was a member of Calypso Presbyterian Church. George Adrian will be remembered for the many kindnesses he bestowed upon his neighbors, friends, and those in need of a cheerful gesture. His daily routine of slowly driving along his usual route allowed his watchful eye to check on the properties of others and their successful ventures. He also incorporated into his daily ritual the taking of meals and grocery items to those unable to get their own. Indeed, he was a good samaritan to the residents of Calypso and surrounding areas and he will be greatly missed. A graveside service to remember George Adrian and the good life that he lived was held Tuesday, July 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Wayne Memorial Park. The Rev. Paul Rose conducted the service. In lieu of flowers, he had requested that memorial gifts be made to the Calypso Historical Scholarship for deserving students at North Duplin High School. Gifts should be mailed to Duplin County Board of Education, PO Box 128, Kenansville NC 28349. While George Adrian leaves behind no immediate family, he was blessed with the friendship of many who cared for him with love and dedication. May this good servant of the people rest in peace as he reunites with his beloved parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins gone on before. A Tyndall Service.
